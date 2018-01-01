16th edition, november 14-16, 2018, Dijon, France

The world’s top 2018 award for the Best Sparkling Wines in the World

The 16th international competition of the world’s best sparkling wines, Effervescents du Monde® has just come to an end. Effervescents du Monde® 2018 brought together 22 countries, making this competition one of the world’s top events for Sparkling wines. Over the course of three days, international experts tasted 594 Sparkling wines. Diversity and quality are the watchwords for the 2018 winners. Strict quality standards and optimal tasting conditions enabled the international judges to award 196 medals (33 Gold, 163 Silver) that are recognized as a reliable criterion for selection.

2018 Awards:

More than 100 International expert judges

22 countries, 594 wines

196 medals: 33 Gold, 163 Silver